Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

Melissa Lohse, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Scott County for 5 counts of probation violation. The original charges included operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an injury accident, theft and possession marijuana and prescription drugs. She is also wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Shawn Davis, 41, 5’6”, 160 pounds, brown hair or bald, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for parole violation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.