Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JASON LEE WATTS, 42, 5’8”, 170 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for three counts probation violation on original charges of willful injury, violation no contact order and domestic abuse.

DEBRA KAY MILLER, 55, 5’3”, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a burglary charge.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.