Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ASHLEY WELK, 29, 5’6”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on an original charge of first degree arson.

CHASELEIN ENGLISH, 25, 5’7”, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Quad City MEG for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.