Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JEFFREY SWANSON, 59, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear, conspiracy to commit a felony and theft second degree. Aso wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and escape on original charges of forgery and two counts of Ttheft.

RONALD HEARN, 65, 5’9”, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for four counts of forgery and one count of felony retail theft.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.