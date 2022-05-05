Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOSHUA OCHOA, 37, 5’5”, 162 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of probation violation on original charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

DERRICK BONILLA, 30, 5’10”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession controlled substance with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.