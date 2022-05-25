Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

Matthew Bodenhamer (L) and Lamont Hill Sr. (Crime Stoppers)

MATTHEW BODENHAMER, 36, 6’3”, 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession stolen vehicle. Wanted in Scott County for 4 counts of probation violation on charges of three counts of burglary and theft.

LAMONT HILL SR., 41, 5’11”, 300 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for escape of a felon and parole violation on a charge of manufacture/delivery of meth.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.