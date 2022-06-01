Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

LANGSTON WHILES, 46, 6’, 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession stolen vehicle

JOVANIS ROBINSON, 34, 5’11”, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed violence.

Langston Whiles (L) and Jovanis Robinson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.