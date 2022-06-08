Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JAMIE SHORT, 33, 5’2”, 134 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a forgery charge. Also wanted by Bettendorf Police for the same charge.

ROBERTA SHUPPY, 45, ’5”, 128 pounds, black hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on charges of burglary and possession controlled substance.

Jamie Short (L) and Roberta Shuppy (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.