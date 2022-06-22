Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DERRICK NEPHEW JR., 28, 6’1”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Nephew is a dangerous fugitive and is being sought by police.

PAIGE LAFARY, 30, 5’1”, 130 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on charges of theft. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in DeWitt and Clinton.

Derrick Nephew Jr. (L) and Paige Lafary (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.