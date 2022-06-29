Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRADLEY BLANCKE, 41, 5’7”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on two charges of possession of meth.

JOSE MEJIA-MARTINEZ, 22, 5’8”, 280 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for failure to appear in court on a charge of two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse.

Bradley Blancke (L) and Jose Mejia-Martinez (photos: Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.