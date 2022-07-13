Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BREANNE DANIELS, 26, 5’3”, 118 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of four counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

DAQUAN DICKERSON, 27, 6’4”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a Rock Island Police Department warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm

Breanne Daniels (L) and Daquan Dickerson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.