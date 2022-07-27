Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:

QUIVADAS GAINES, 31, 6’4”, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for failure to appear in court on charges of Interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer.

JEREMY ZVONIK, 39, 5’6”, 210 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for escape and failure to report to penal institution for sentence on original charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.

Quivadas Gaines (L) and Jeremy Zvonik (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.