Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:

JORDAN ELDRIDGE, Age 26, 6’1”, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of delivery/possess meth with intent to deliver.

JACK HILLBURN, 34, 5’7”, 130 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possess meth with intent to deliver.

Jordan Eldridge (L) and Jack Hillburn (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.