Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:

KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

DEANDRE HENSLEY, 27, 6’1”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelvin Morgad (L) and Deandre Hensley (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.