Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of residential burglary.

VINCENT HARDEN, 32, 6’, 245 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony criminal damage to government property. He is also wanted in Scott County for probation violation on an original charge of forgery.

Damian Pate (L) and Vincent Harden (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.