Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

AUSTIN CLENNEY, 25, 6’1”, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police.

WINDELL ROBINSON, 29, 5’11”, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Austin Clenney (L) and Windell Robinson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.