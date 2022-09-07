Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft.

BEAU EVERSOLL, 42, 6’1”, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for burglary to building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf Police for theft (operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent).

Jennifer Dietz (L) and Beau Eversoll (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.