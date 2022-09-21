Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft. Also has traffic warrants in Ogle, Lee and Peoria Counties.

DARRYL SHEARS, 20, 5’8”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original charge of theft and failure to appear on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.

Caleb Fuller (L) and Darryl Shears (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.