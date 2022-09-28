Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police (2 counts)

CURTIS HUDSON, 32, 6’1”, 300 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery crack cocaine and possession controlled substance.

Eric Brewer (L) and Curtis Hudson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.