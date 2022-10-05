It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

LARRY LAVELL WIGGINS JR., 29, 5’10”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, 2022 and for willful injury causing serious injury. The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 cash reward for the information that leads to his capture.

NESSIAH CLARK, 20, 6’1”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24, 2022. He has additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while Participating in a felony. The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for the information that leads to his capture.

Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr. (L) and Nessiah Clark (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.