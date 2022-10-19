Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MICHAEL TEAGUE, 30, 5’10”, 235 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

TRINO TEAGUE, 29, 6’3”, 190 pounds, black hair brown eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Michael A. Teague (L) and Trino L. Teague (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.