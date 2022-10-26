Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.

TOBIN BENWAY, 46, 6’, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violations on original charges of burglary and assault with a weapon.

Sarah Aurand (L) and Tobin Benway (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.