Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ADAM LAFRENTZ, 33, 5’11”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Davenport Police warrants assault on police, interfering with official acts and probation violation on original charge of domestic abuse.

DUSTIN PATZ, 29, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Rock Island County warrant aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.

Adam LaFrentz (L) and Dustin Patz (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.