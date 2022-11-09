Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

AUSTIN LEVIN, 27, 5’9”, 185 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for six counts of probation violation on five controlled substance violations and assault causing injury.

JACOB MARTIN, 20, 5’8”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for possession stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He also has a warrant in Rock Island County for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle theft.

Austin Levan (L) and Jacob Martin (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.