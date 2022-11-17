Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

GREGORY GRAY, 42, 6’5”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for two counts of failure to appear in court on sex offender violations.

CALEB HOSKINS, 35, 6’4”, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Gregory Gray (L) and Caleb Hoskins (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.