Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony retail theft and three counts burglary to building. He also has warrants in Bettendorf and Davenport.

QUAYSHAN MOORE, 29, 5’8”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for failing to appear in court on controlled substances violations. He is also wanted by Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violation on a firearm possession charge.

Greyson Killinger (L) and Quayshan Moore (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.