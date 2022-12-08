Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.

BRIANNA MOSS, 30, 5’6”, 180 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for possession controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.

Alexander Evans (L) and Brianna Moss (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.