Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree. Also wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation.

DESTINY THOMAS, 20, 5’9”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts home invasion and two counts aggravated battery. On December 6, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl. The victim was flown to University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Brandon Patrick (L) and Destiny Thomas (photos: Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.