Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

GLEN EVANS JR., 18, 5’6”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for two counts burglary and theft.

TREVELYAN PUGH, 22, 5’9”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for two counts burglary and theft.

Glen Evans Jr. (L) and Trevelyan Pugh (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.