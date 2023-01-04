Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DRAKE HULL, 29, 5’9”, 180 pounds, sandy hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for parole violation/indecent exposure.

WALTER SIBIGTROTH, 53, 5’11″, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

Drake Hull (L) and Walter Sibigtroth (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.