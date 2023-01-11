Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of cannabis, two counts of possession cannabis with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

AUSTIN WILSON, 28, 5’11”, 165 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on original charges of theft and residential burglary.

Pallace Williams (L) and Austin Wilson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.