Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DAIZAHNA BRAZIER, 20, 5’4”, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

LUIS LOPEZ-COREA, 25, 6’, 170 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Daizahna Brazier (L) and Luis Lopez-Corea (photos: Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.