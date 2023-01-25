Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation. Also wanted in Muscatine County for four counts of parole Violation on sex offender violations.

JOSHUA MCCONNELL, 35, 6’, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for three counts of aggravated battery.

Frederico Guillen (L) and Joshua McConnell (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.