Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOHN IMES, 44, 5’9”, 300 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

SANDRA VIERS, 26, 5’2”, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of forgery.

John Imes (L) and Sandra Viers (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.