Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery and two counts domestic battery.

MICHELLE MCCUNE, 37, 5’2”, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession meth with intent to deliver. Also wanted by Bettendorf Police for failing to appear on drugs charges.

Johnny Angel (L) and Michelle McCune (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.