Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery and two counts domestic battery.

MARIO MENDOZA-GUTIERREZ, 41, 5’7”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for parole violation on a sex offender charge.

Johnny Angel (L) and Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.