Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.
You can get an elevated reward for information on this week's cases:
JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery and two counts domestic battery.
MARIO MENDOZA-GUTIERREZ, 41, 5’7”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for parole violation on a sex offender charge.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.