Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MICHAEL FORD, 29, 5’11″” tall”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for felon in possession of a firearm.

NICOLE GASPER, 40, 5’3”, 186 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for escape on a prior forgery charge. She was to begin serving 50 days in jail on January 19, 2023 but failed to report.

Michael Ford (L) and Nicole Gasper (photos: Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.