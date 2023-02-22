Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DUANE MCMEEKAN JR., 56, 5’11”, 185 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude police

JACK SODEMAN-DICKEY, 24, 6’2”, 193 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of delivery/possession with intent to deliver meth.

Duane McMeekan (L) and Jack Sodeman-Dick (photos: Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.