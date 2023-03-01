Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

Laquoie Reed (L) and Amber Woods (photos: Crime Stoppers)

LAQUOIE REED, 38, 6’1”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and wanted by Davenport Police on multiple charges, including robbery and assault with injury.

AMBER WOODS, 34, 5’11”, 270 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.