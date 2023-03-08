Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

LARRY HINES II, 38, 6’1″, 220 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of methamphetamine.

AMMAR YAHYA, 21, 5’11″, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated battery, battery and possession of stolen vehicle.

Larry Hines (L) and Ammar Yahya (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.