Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

TRAA MICHAELS, 30, 5’10”, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for violation of bail bond, criminal trespass to residence and theft.

JAMES MORRISON, 40, 6’2, 195 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for two counts aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude police and failure to appear on charge of possession of stolen vehicle.

Traa Michaels (L) and James Morrison (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.