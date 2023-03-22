Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOSEPH COOK, 50, 5’9”, 170 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes. Scott County warrants for possession of controlled substance and probation violation on original charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

KEYNON PULLIAM, 23, 5’11”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant probation violation on original charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Joseph Cook (L) and Kenynon Pulliam (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.