Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ANGELA BRANDMEYER, 29, 5’0”, 150 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession of controlled substance.

AUSTIN PYLE, 27, 5’8”, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for felony theft.

Angela Brandmeyer (L) and Austin Pyle (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.