Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ROBERT DANIELS, 63, 5’4”, 135 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Rock Island County warrant for sex offender failure to register.

BENJAMIN ROCIO-VALTIERRA, 32, 5’8”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrants for five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of criminal sexual abuse.

Robert Daniels (L) and Benjamin Rocio-Valtierra (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.