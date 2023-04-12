Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

PIERRE HOWARD-FLORENCE, 46, 5’5”, 194 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for escape on charges of habitual offender and burglary second degree.

HEATHER SELESKY, 32, 5’6”, 125 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Scott County warrant for probation violation and forgery.

Pierre Howard-Florence (L) and Heather Selesky (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.