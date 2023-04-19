Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

RONALD MCKINNON, 59, 5’8”, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for 4 counts of sex offender registration violations.

RANISSA WYATT, 27, 5’8”, 190 pounds, black hair, blue eyes. Scott County warrant for theft and identity theft.

Ronald McKinnon (L) and Ranissa Wyatt (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.