Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:
RONALD MCKINNON, 59, 5’8”, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for 4 counts of sex offender registration violations.
RANISSA WYATT, 27, 5’8”, 190 pounds, black hair, blue eyes. Scott County warrant for theft and identity theft.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.