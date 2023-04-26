Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ANTONIO LOVE, 19, 5’11”, 265 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated robbery.

BRANDON SIMMONS, 25, 5’9”, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and sex offender registration violation.

Antonio Love (L) and Brandon Simmons (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.