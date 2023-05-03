Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:
KATHRYN CARGILL, 36, 5’5″” tall”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated meth manufacturing, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.
JAQUEL CARROL, 23, 6’2”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for violation of no contact order and aggravated domestic assault.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.