Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KATHRYN CARGILL, 36, 5’5″” tall”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated meth manufacturing, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

JAQUEL CARROL, 23, 6’2”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for violation of no contact order and aggravated domestic assault.

Kathryn Cargill (L) and Jaquel Carrol (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.