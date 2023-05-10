Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BREONNA DAVIS, 25, 5’5”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts of felony retail theft.

BRANDON HURT, 31, 5’11”, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession of a firearm – no FOID and possession of methamphetamine.

Breonna Davis (L) and Brandon Hurt (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.