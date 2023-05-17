Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CHRISTIAN BLUMER, 22, 5’5”, 175 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession of controlled substance and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

LARRY KEMP, 34, 6’4”, 280 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession of controlled substance, eluding and interference with official acts.

Christian Blumer (L) and Larry Kemp (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.